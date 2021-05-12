[Watch]: Australian cricketers make heartfelt appeal for donation to support COVID-hit India 

Prominent current and former Australian cricketers have joined hands to feature in a video through which they have appealed for donations to aid India, which has been battered by a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNICEF Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) and Cricket Australia (CA) are working together to do their bit to help India in its fight against the deadly pandemic. The video is part of the same initiative.

The clip captures the grim situation in India as the nation is grappling with basic necessities like oxygen supplies and hospital beds. Sharing the video on their official Twitter account, Cricket Australia wrote:

“A powerful message from the Australian cricket family. Together with the @ACA_Players. We have partnered with @unicefaustralia to support our friends in India. Donate: https://cricketa.us/helpindia.”

Making an appeal for donations, the Australian cricket fraternity urged through the video:

“India is recording four new COVID-19 cases every second. There’s not enough oxygen to go around. These are the most deadly days of the pandemic so far. Coronavirus is devastating communities across the country. The situation is heartbreaking. In times of crisis, we come together. We are throwing our support behind UNICEF's India Crisis Appeal. Their teams are on the ground right now delivering emergency supplies to the vulnerable. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. India needs us all.

Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Steve Smith, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc, Allan Border and Marnus Labuschagne are among the Australian cricketers who are seen in the video.

Australian cricketers have been actively aiding India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Australian cricketers have won hearts for their active participation in India’s unrelenting battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), donated $50,000 to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

A few days back, Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s Australian pace bowler Jason Behrendorff also announced that he would be donating an undisclosed sum to help India during this unprecedented crisis brought about by the pandemic.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Australian cricketer said:

“I wanted to do something to help, so I am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India COVID-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same. I know it is only small. It could never match the love and friendship India has shown me and my family over the years, but I hope it can make even the slightest difference.”

Earlier, CA itself donated $50,000 to UNICEF's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal for the procurement of oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines.

“Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship. We were all deeply moved by the sentiments expressed and donations given by (Australian cricketers) Pat Cummins and Brett Lee over the past week. In that same spirit, we are proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to raise funds that will help the people of India by providing the health system with much-needed oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines," said CA’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley.

India have reported 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours.