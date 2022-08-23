[Watch] "Back on field" - Suresh Raina resumes batting practice, gives fans a glimpse on social media

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina once again took the field for a recent batting practice session in Ghaziabad.

The stylish left-handed batter shared a reel on his Instagram handle earlier today (August 23), in which he can be seen playing some wonderful shots. Uttar Pradesh batter Nalin Mishra also featured in the video as he trained alongside Raina.

Raina captioned the post:

"First love ❤️ Back on field 🏏🏏"

Notably, Raina announced his retirement soon after his close friend MS Dhoni brought the curtains down on his international career on August 15 in 2020. However, he continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) post that.

The southpaw had a forgettable stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021, managing just 160 runs from 12 matches at an underwhelming average of 17.77. He went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction and was part of the broadcasting team during this year's cash-rich league.

Suresh Raina is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL

Suresh Raina was roped in by four-time champions CSK ahead of the inaugural IPL season. The dynamic batter had a longstanding association with the franchise and was instrumental in the side's success in the competition.

With 5528 runs from 205 matches, he is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of the league. He has 39 fifities and a solitary century to his name.

For several years, Raina was one of the top attractions in the tournament and even became 'Mr. IPL' for the fans as he dazzled them with his batting exploits. The 35-year-old played a key role in guiding the Chennai side to championship titles.

It is worth mentioning that the player managed to score more than 400 runs consistently in the first seven seasons and also became the first batter to cross the 5000-run mark.

