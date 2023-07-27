[Watch] "Bahut teez aaa rahe the" - Deepak Chahar after an intense batting session in the nets

Team India bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is training intensely in the nets, eyeing a comeback after a lengthy injury hiatus.

The 30-year-old has been out of the Indian set-up since December last year when he played in the ODI series against Bangladesh. He started for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in three games in IPL 2023 but missed games after that due to an injury issue.

Deepak returned to action in the later half of the league and played a role in CSK's title-winning campaign with decent bowling performances. However, the selectors ignored him for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

Deepak Chahar is currently working hard to regain optimum fitness levels and also training intensely in the nets to hone his skills. He gave a positive update about his return to action by sharing a video on his Instagram handle:

"Bahut teez aaa rahe the 😂 10 ball baad dikhe ball muze to #practice #hard #keepimproving"

You can watch the video below:

"We are very close and he pampers me a lot" - Deepak Chahar on his bond with MS Dhoni

While speaking on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Deepak Chahar recently revealed that he shares a cordial bond with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni.

The duo have been teammates in IPL and international cricket in the past. In IPL, they previously played for Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016 and 2017 before being reunited at CSK.

Narrating a funny incident when he was at the receiving end of Dhoni's anger, Deepak Chahar said:

"The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery."

"However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said, ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’."

He continued:

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

Given his new-ball bowling prowess coupled with lower-order batting ability, Deepak Chahar can be a great addition to India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup if he remains fit.