[Watch] "Beast mode" - SRH cricketers shake their legs on trending 'Arabic Kuthu' song

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketers were recently spotted dancing to the tending 'Arabic Kuthu' song.

In a video recently shared by the Hyderabad franchise, young cricketers Washington Sundar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Saurabh Dubey were seen shaking their legs.

SRH captioned the video as:

"#Beast Mode 🔛🔊 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL #ActorVijay @nelsondilipkumar@anirudhofficial #ArabicKuthu"

Washington Sundar was seen leading the dance, while Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma performed the supporting act. Saurabh Dubey also joined the group at the end of the video.

Meanwhile, the mood in the Sunrisers camp has been light after securing two wins on the trot. Kane Williamson and Co. defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their third outing before ending Gujarat Titans' winning run in IPL 2022.

SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar to miss a couple of games in IPL 2022

Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has confirmed that the ace all-rounder from Tamil Nadu will miss the next couple of games after suffering a split webbing in his right hand.

After a poor outing in the first game, Washington Sundar bounced back in style, leading Hyderabad's spin unit. However, the youngster copped up an injury during their last fixture against Gujarat and was unable to complete his quota of four overs.

Later, Moody confirmed that Sundar will be out of action for almost a week. Addressing the press, he said:

"Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn't a significant blow. I'd imagine it'd take probably a week or so to settle down."

Hyderabad will look to slot in one between Jagdeesh Suchit and Shreyas Gopal to take over the spin duties in the absence of Washington. They will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next outing on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium.

