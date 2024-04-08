[Watch] “Bechari pure match mein fingers cross karke baithi rehti hai” - Rohit Sharma’s endearing video with wife goes viral

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up on how his wife Ritika Sajdeh keeps her fingers crossed whenever he plays.

Rohit was featured as a guest on the second episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Host Kapil Sharma jokingly asked the star batter if any bowler had requested him not to hit sixes because his girlfriend was present at the stadium.

Responding to the question, Rohit replied that while he has had such conversations with bowlers, he tells them that his wife has her fingers crossed throughout the matches, which is more important to him.

"Baatien hui hai aisi, but maine unko bola hai ke bhai teri to girlfriend hai, meri to biwi aayi hai. Bechari pure match mein fingers cross karke baithi rehti hai. To, woh zyada important hai mere liye. (Yes, there have been such conversations, but I've told that them while your girlfriend has come, I have my wife who is here. Poor girl sits with crossed fingers for the whole match So, that's more important to me.)," Rohit said.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh tied the knot on December 13, 2015, after dating for several years. On December 30, 2018, the two were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Samaira.

Ritika is also Rohit's manager and looks after his professional commitments.

"I felt the nation might be angry with us" - Rohit Sharma on Team India's 2023 World Cup final loss

During the episode, Rohit Sharma also spoke about Team India's heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian skipper stated that he had initially expected that the team would face the wrath of fans for failing to clinch the ICC trophy despite playing at home. He mentioned how they did not get any such reception, and everyone had nice things to say about the team's performances.

"I was thinking that the World Cup took place in our country, but still, we couldn’t win. I felt the nation might be angry with us. But I only heard people praising how well we played, and how they enjoyed watching that cricket," Rohit stated.

Rohit Sharma and company enjoyed a dominant run at the 2023 World Cup, going into the final with a 10-match winning streak. However, the Men in Blue's juggernaut came to a screeching halt in the summit clash against the Aussies.