[Watch] "Bhadiya, Aap thik ho" - Virat Kohli interacts with a fan after returning to India for IPL 2024

Iconic cricketer Virat Kohli recently returned to India ahead of IPL 2024. He was last seen on the field in January during the T20 series against Afghanistan at home.

Kohli then traveled to Hyderabad along with his Indian teammates, gearing up for the Test series against England. However, he left the team camp in Hyderabad due to personal reasons and then missed the entire five-match series.

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma later revealed through their social media handles that they became parents for the second time, welcoming their son Akaay into the world on February 15.

After spending quality time with his family in London, Virat is now set to return to action and will make a comeback via IPL 2024. He returned to India recently and will soon join the RCB camp in Bengaluru to commence preparations for the upcoming season.

Kohli will also attend the RCB unbox event on March 19 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker is slated to perform at the event.

One of Kohli's fans shared a video on X, providing a glimpse of the great batsman as he departed the airport in a car but not before a brief interaction with fans. You can watch the video below:

"It might be in his mind" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli playing at No. 3 for RCB in IPL 2024 with an eye on 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra recently opined that Virat Kohli might opt to play at the No. 3 position for RCB this season to prepare for his role for the Indian team at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed the situation.

"A question could be whether Virat Kohli will open only or come down the order. Why am I saying that? When India's team will be made for the T20 World Cup, Kohli will bat at No. 3. It might be in his mind that he is seeing that challenge going ahead, so he should prepare for that from today," Chopra said.

He continued:

"Is that a possibility? No one has said this but it is not out of context as well because you expect absolutely perfect preparation from Kohli. So that could be a reason for him to play at No. 3 as he is going to play for India at No. 3. Quite a possibility."

