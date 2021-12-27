[Watch] "Boxing Day at Pandya household"- Hardik Pandya plays cricket with son Agastya at home

Hardik Pandya has taken a break from cricket to focus on his fitness. The all-rounder is also spending quality time with his family right now, as can be seen in a recent Instagram reel posted by the Indian cricket team star.

Hardik Pandya uploaded a brief video clip on his Instagram account featuring himself, his son Agastya and his brother Krunal. In the video, one can see Hardik facing his son's bowling and also smashing some sixes while batting with him.

The reel has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 400,000 likes within two hours. The video has already been viewed more than a million times on Instagram, while close to 2,000 Instagram users have left a comment under it.

While Hardik is having a good time with his family, he will be keen to regain his fitness soon and return to the cricket field in style. The all-rounder played his last game against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, where he neither batted nor bowled.

Mumbai Indians did not retain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Hardik Pandya will likely play for a new franchise in the IPL 2022 season

Hardik Pandya's disappointing performances in 2021 have led to his release from the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The Mumbai-based franchise retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of him in the Indian department.

According to reports, the Ahmedabad franchise could approach Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. It will be interesting to see if Pandya joins one of the two new teams ahead of the mega auction or decides to go under the hammer for the first time since 2015.

