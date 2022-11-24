[Watch] "Breakfast and rickshaw rides" - Krunal Pandya steps out for cosy date alongside his wife Pankhuri 

Flamboyant Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya was recently spotted enjoying a breakfast date with his wife Pankhuri Sharma after a rigorous Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 campaign with Baroda.

In a video shared by Pankhuri on Instagram on Thursday, November 24, the couple can be seen having breakfast in each other's company. The two followed their date with an autorickshaw ride.

She captioned the post:

"Breakfast and rickshaw rides with my fav💜."

Notably, Pandya was last seen in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Baroda suffered a premature exit from the competition, failing to make it to the knockouts after finishing fourth in Elite Group D.

The all-rounder featured in just two games in the 50-over domestic competition. He picked up two wickets in the tournament and scored 10 runs.

Pandya did showcase impressive form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 earlier this year. The southpaw was the third-highest run-scorer for his side, mustering 129 runs from five matches. He also chipped in with four wickets with the ball at a good economy rate of 6.87.

Krunal Pandya has been retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Pandya was among the 15 players retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prior to the impending mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The Lucknow-based franchise made its maiden appearance in the cash-rich league this year. The KL Rahul-led side were knocked out after their heartbreaking 14-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

The mini-auction is expected to take place in December. LSG will go into the event with a remaining purse of ₹23.35 crore. Here's the list of players retained by the franchise:

LSG Retained players: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Poll : 0 votes