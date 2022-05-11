[Watch] Chahal shocked as David Warner escapes a close shave after ball hits stumps but bails don't come off

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was unlucky not to get David Warner out in his first over of the spell on Wednesday night at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Chasing 161 runs, Delhi Capitals (DC) lost opener KS Bharat in the first over. Following that, it was all Delhi as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh dominated the proceedings.

Marsh in particular, took on the bowlers, finding the boundaries easily. Rajasthan came close to picking up a wicket in the ninth over of the innings when Yuzvendra Chahal outsmarted David Warner to hit the stumps.

The ball spun sharply from the off-stump and went past Warner's bat and kissed the stumps. The zing bails also lit up but did not move, leaving Chahal and RR captain Sanju Samson in disbelief.

Chahal and Warner even shared a laugh as the bowler tried to make the Aussie understand what happened behind his back.

Warner made the opportunity count with a patient knock, playing second fiddle to Marsh and taking the Delhi Capitals to a much-needed victory.

David Warner-Mitchell Marsh's stand help Delhi secure two crucial points

After being reduced to 0/1, the Aussie pair showed great maturity to take the game deep. Warner and Mitchell Marsh chose the bowlers and went after them.

They added 144 runs for the second wicket to set up the victory for the Capitals. Marsh got out after a well-made 89 off 62 balls, his first half-century ever in the IPL. His knock was decorated with five boundaries and seven sixes.

Warner, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 41 deliveries, his fourth half-century of the season. Rishabh Pant gave the finishing touches to the innings with two sixes off Yuzvendra Chahal before Warner sealed the tie.

With this victory, Delhi keep their hopes of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs alive. They will lock horns with Punjab Kings on Monday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

