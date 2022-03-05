WATCH: 'Champion' Dwayne Bravo's sensational dance moves in latest Instagram post

Former West Indies skipper Dwayne Bravo has set social media on fire with his sensational dance moves in an Instagram post. The 38-year-old all-rounder, who is also known for his dancing and singing abilities, posted a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen shaking a leg.

Here is the video the player posted:

Bravo's first single, 'Champion', which was released in 2016 is a massive hit and has garnered 123 million views so far.

Bravo will represent the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL once again

The highest wicket-taker in the history of T20 cricket, Dwayne Bravo was bought back by the defending IPL champion, Chennai Super Kings for ₹4.4 crores at the 2022 IPL auction.

Bravo, who has 522 T20 appearances to his name, has been a part of the Yellow Army since 2011 and has become a 'local boy' for Chennai fans.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Chennai Super Kings’ signings on the 1st day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Robin Uthappa - ₹ 2 Crores

Dwayne Bravo - ₹ 4.40 Crores

Ambati Rayudu - ₹ 6.75 Crores

Deepak Chahar - ₹ 14 Crores

KM Asif - ₹ 20 lakhs

Tushar Deshpande - ₹ 20 lakhs

Purse Remaining - ₹ 20.45 Crores Chennai Super Kings’ signings on the 1st day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction:Robin Uthappa - ₹ 2 CroresDwayne Bravo - ₹ 4.40 CroresAmbati Rayudu - ₹ 6.75 CroresDeepak Chahar - ₹ 14 CroresKM Asif - ₹ 20 lakhsTushar Deshpande - ₹ 20 lakhsPurse Remaining - ₹ 20.45 Crores

Dwayne Bravo is the first player in IPL history to win the prestigious Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker, twice. The Trinidadian, who topped the bowling charts during the 2013 IPL with 32 wickets to his name, repeated the feat in season eight by picking up 26 wickets.

Unfortunately, the Chennai Super Kings ended as runners-up during those two editions, having lost both the finals (2013 and 2015 IPL) against the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

After representing several franchises across various T20 leagues, Dwayne Bravo is an immensely experienced player when it comes to T20 cricket.

The Santa Cruz-born cricketer announced his International retirement following West Indies' 2021 ICC T20 World Cup fixture against Australia in Abu Dhabi last November. Bravo has been a great asset for his national side as well as the T20 franchises he has played for, given his all-round credentials.

He who began his IPL career with the five-time winners Mumbai Indians and moved to Chennai ahead of season four and has been a pivotal member of the franchise ever since.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler who has made 151 appearances in the IPL, has so far amassed 1537 runs apart from picking up 167 wickets in the cash-rich league.

