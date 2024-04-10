[Watch] Classic Gol Maal scene plays out in real as RCB fan fakes family emergency to watch IPL, gets caught on camera

In a real-life replay of the classic scene from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's iconic 1979 comedy movie 'Gol Maal', a fan faked a family emergency to watch an IPL match at a stadium. In a case of pure bad luck, though, the fan appeared on television during the game and was recognized by a member of her office staff.

The incident in question is from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. RCB went down to LSG by 28 runs, getting bowled out for 153 in a chase of 182.

A female RCB fan shared a video on her Instagram handle, detailing how she lied to her office that she had a family emergency but went to watch the Bengaluru vs Lucknow game at Chinnaswamy Stadium instead. She added that she appeared on live TV as the camera focused on her once during the game, which was enough for her lie to be caught.

The fan then shared a screen shot of her chat with someone from her office. From the content of the chat, it appears that the RCB fan was interacting with her senior. The fan shared the video of the incident on her Instagram handle with the caption:

"Moye moye getting real day by day."

In the movie Gol Maal, Amol Palekar's character also fakes a family emergency to watch a hockey match at a stadium with friends. But, he's spotted by his boss, who was also present at the venue for the match.

Speaking of RCB, they are having another poor IPL season. After five games, they are ninth on the points table, with only one win and four losses.

RCB's performance in IPL 2024 so far

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their second match, they got the better of Punjab Kings by four wickets, with Virat Kohli scoring 77 off 49, while Dinesh Karthik smashed 28* off 10.

Since the win against PBKS, RCB have lost three games in a row. They went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets, suffered a 28-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants before succumbing to a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.