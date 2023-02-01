[Watch] "Cricket genes run in the family"  - Krunal Pandya gets clean bowled by nephew Agastya

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya was recently spotted playing cricket with his brother Hardik Pandya's two-year-old son Agastya.

Krunal shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 1, giving fans a glimpse of his fun playing session with his nephew. Agastya can be seen bowling to the left-handed batter on a running track.

Interestingly, the southpaw was beaten by the little one's delivery. Krunal's reaction was priceless, as he looked in disbelief after presumably intentionally getting out on Agastya's bowling.

He captioned the post:

"Cricket genes run in the family."

Krunal was in impressive form during last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With 129 runs from five matches, he was the third-highest run-getter for Baroda in the domestic T20 tournament. He also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.87.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder featured in just two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022. Notably, he hasn't made a single appearance in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy.

The talismanic all-rounder made his T20I debut in November 2018 against the West Indies. He has played five ODIs and 19 T20Is in his career. However, he hasn't featured in the Men in Blue playing XI since July 2021.

Krunal Pandya was retained by LSG for IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) retained Krunal Pandya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in December last year.

The Lucknow-based franchise acquired Krunal for ₹8.25 crore at the mega auction in February 2022 after winning an intense bidding war against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Krunal amassed 183 runs in 14 outings during last year's cash-rich league. He impressed many with his tidy bowling spells during the season. He bagged 10 scalps and finished with an impressive economy rate of 6.97.

The KL Rahul-led side's campaign ended after a 14-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. LSG strengthened their squad by roping in several notable names at the mini-auction and will hope to finish as champions this time around.

LSG squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

