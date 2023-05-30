[Watch] CSK fans in Bangalore celebrate wildly after IPL 2023 triumph

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans in Bangalore flocked to the streets to celebrate of MS Dhoni and Co.'s fifth IPL title on Monday, May 29. CSK defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller by five wickets via the DLS method at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a monumental 171 in 15 overs for victory, CSK displayed great composure and tactical acumen to constantly remain ahead of the required run rate. They eventually clinched the win with a final ball boundary.

After the match, there were wild celebrations from CSK fans in several cities, with most chanting the name of skipper MS Dhoni.

With the title, the Chennai Super Kings have now equaled the Mumbai Indians' (MI) record five IPL trophies.

CSK have also qualified for the playoffs an unprecedented 12 times in their 14-year history and the final on 10 occasions.

After a hiatus in 2016 and 2017, Chennai have made a resounding return, winning three titles over the last six years.

"Rutu and I plotted how we'll go about it" - Devon Conway on CSK's incredible run chase in the IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Devon Conway spoke about the nerve-wracking wait during the lengthy rain interruption before the stunning run chase in the grand finale.

Chasing 215 for victory, CSK's run chase was halted by rain after just three deliveries. It resumed hours later with them needing 171 off 15 overs in a curtailed game.

Post resumption, Conway top-scored for the Super Kings with a sublime 47 off 25 deliveries. He put on a sensational opening partnership of 74 from 39 balls with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Speaking after the game, Conway was overjoyed about winning his maiden IPL title.

"It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu and I plotted how we'll go about it," Conway said. "Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final doesn't get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes."

Conway had a magnificent season, scoring 672 runs at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.71.

Since joining Chennai last season, the Kiwi batter has scored over 900 runs in 23 games, with nine half-centuries and a highest score of 92* against the Punjab Kings.

