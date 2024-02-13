[Watch] CSK’s Moeen Ali takes a hat-trick in 2024 BPL

English all-rounder Moeen Ali took a hat-trick for Comilla Victorians against Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday, February 13.

He achieved the feat during the 17th over of Chattogram’s run chase. Moeen wrapped up the tail by dismissing Sohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, and Bilal Khan off the first three balls of the over. It was the eighth hat trick of the T20 tournament.

Watch the video below:

Overall, Ali finished his spell with 4/23 in his 3.3 overs. The southpaw also smashed 53 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 220.83, with the help of five sixes and two boundaries.

Moeen Ali also took five wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.11 for the Joburg Super Kings during the recently concluded SA20. With the bat, he managed 169 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 127.06.

The 35-year-old will next be seen in action against Khulna Tigers on February 14.

Moeen Ali’s all-round show helped Comilla Victorians beat Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs

A clinical all-round display from Moeen Ali helped Comilla Victorians beat Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Comilla put up 239/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Will Jacks stayed unbeaten on 108 off 53, smashing 10 sixes and five boundaries. Captain Litton Das hit a quickfire 60 off 31 balls, with the help of three sixes and nine boundaries.

Shohidul Islam bagged two wickets for Chattogram but conceded 49 runs. Shykat Ali also bagged one wicket.

In response, Chattogram were bundled out for 166 in 16.3 overs. Tanzid Hasan (41 off 24), Josh Brown (26 off 23) and Shykat Ali (36 off 11) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Other than Moeen Ali, Rishad Hossain also bagged four wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets.

With the victory, Comilla Victorians jumped to the second spot in the 2024 BPL points table, while Chattogram Challengers dropped to the third spot.

