[Watch] CSK’s MS Dhoni receives a hero welcome from fans during IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni received a hero welcome from fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday, March 31.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Dhoni can be seen riding a chariot before walking to the stage to pose with GT skipper Hardik Pandya along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials for the IPL trophy.

Watch the clip here:

The wicketkeeper-batter also enjoyed the IPL 2023 opening ceremony from the dugout, which featured popular singer Arijit Singh, and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia.

A video of MS Dhoni vibing to Arijit’s song ’Deva Deva’ is doing the rounds on the internet. Watch the video below:

MS Dhoni finishes off in style for CSK against GT

MS Dhoni finished it off in style for CSK against Gujarat Titans on Friday, March 31. The 41-year-old hit a six and four off the 20th over bowled by Joshua Little. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 14 off seven balls at a strike rate of 200.

He will look to continue to deliver with the bat as the Chennai-based franchise chase their fifth IPL trophy this season.

CSK eventually posted 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat, scoring 92 off 50 balls, including nine sixes and four boundaries, as the other batters failed to deliver. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube, though, chipped in with 23 and 19 runs, respectively.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets each, while Little picked up his maiden IPL wicket.

In response, GT were 111/3 after 12.1 overs at the time of writing, with Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar at the crease.

Click here to follow the GT vs CSK live score.

Poll : 0 votes