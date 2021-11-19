Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates his wife Sakshi Dhoni's birthday 

CSK skipper MS Dhoni recently celebrated his wife's birthday at the stroke of midnight. Sakshi Dhoni turned 33 today. The couple had an intimate celebration in the presence of their close friends and acquaintances. MS Dhoni recently returned to India after the culmination of the T20 World campaign for Team India.

Priiyanshu Chopra, a friend of Sakshi Dhoni, gave fans a glimpse of the birthday celebrations by sharing a short video on her Instagram story. In the video, fans can see MS Dhoni beside his wife while she is about to cut the cake.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi are currently expecting their second child. They already have one six-year-old daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni. The legendary wicket-keeper batter has successfully led CSK to their fourth IPL Trophy in October. Dhoni has not announced retirement after the win, so fans will be eagerly waiting to witness him in action in IPL 2022.

Dhoni came up to me and told me that when I have the game in my control, I must try and finish it: Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad recently opened up about valuable tips he received from MS Dhoni during the IPL. Gaikwad revealed that he is now focussing on finishing the game when he is set and not throwing away his wicket after 10-12 overs in a T20 match.

In an interview with The Times of India, speaking about his experience of opening the batting for CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"I have always been focused on finishing games. I am used to that mindset. But the bottom line is I always try to keep things simple. I made a few small adjustments in my batting according to the situation and it came off well. In fact, there were one or two games when Dhoni came up to me and told me that when I have the game in my control, I must try and finish it. It’s not that an opener should play for only 10-12 overs. I had a discussion with him saying that my mindset has always been to finish the game."

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently part of the Indian squad, which is facing the New Zealand team in a 3-match T20I series. However, he might not get a chance to play a game. The team management might give a consistent run to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as opening partners with an eye on the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy