[Watch] "Darr ka mahol hai" - RR welcome Yuzvendra Chahal to their camp ahead of IPL 2024 by sharing a hilarious meme 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcomed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to their team camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season in a unique manner by sharing a hilarious meme on their social media handles.

Chahal's lengthy stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in 2021, as he was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 auction. RR then signed him at that auction and went on to assemble a formidable spin pair with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a consistent performer ever since for the Royals. In his maiden season with the franchise in 2022, the leggie won the Purple Cap by picking up 27 wickets and played a crucial role in Rajasthan Royals' reaching the final. Chahal followed it up with another productive season, scalping 21 wickets across 14 games in IPL 2023.

RR took to their official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious meme to give fans an update about Chahal's arrival in the team's camp for IPL 2024. They captioned the post:

IPL 2024 campaign of Rajasthan Royals will commence on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last year, finishing in fifth place with 14 points from 14 games. They will be eager to improve their performances this season and go all the way in the tournament.

Here is the full list of RR matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Delhi Capitals, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Do you think RR will win the trophy this season? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.