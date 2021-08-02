Watch: David Warner dances to popular south Indian movie songs

David Warner has become an enthusiastic entertainer on Instagram for Indian fans these days. The Australian opener is extremely popular with Sunrisers Hyderabad fans due to his stellar batting performances in the IPL over the years. But in recent times, Warner has been winning over Indian fans by shaking a leg to Indian movie songs.

In his latest Instagram post, Warner tries to dance like Thalapathy Vijay from a famous song, "Vaathi coming," from a movie called Master. He shared the following video and captioned it:

Was bored today!! Thoughts on these moves 😂😂😂 name the song?? #funny #dance #lockdown #home

After posting the video, David Warner asked his followers to name the song. Fans loved the star cricketer's funny antics and showered their love in the comments section.

The Australian also shared another clip of him dancing to Telugu songs from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His wife Candice Warner shared the clip with the caption:

"You have lost the plot."

You can watch the story here.

David Warner will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE

David Warner is currently on a break from cricket and is taking a much-needed breather from the bio bubbles. He will return to action during the second phase of the IPL and represent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Australian opener was sacked as captain of the franchise in March earlier this year after the team's dismal performance in the first half of the tournament. Kane Williamson replaced him as skipper and will continue to lead SRH in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE.

SRH is currently floundering at the bottom position in the points table with just two points from seven games. They will have to win each of their remaining seven games to stand a chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee