Watch: David Warner wows fans with video featuring Allu Arjun's song

Australian opener David Warner continues to wow his Indian fans by sharing funny videos regularly. Warner is already very popular with Hyderabad cricket fans due to his long-standing association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

In his latest Instagram post, David Warner swapped Allu Arjun's face from a song in a movie called 'Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India' and shared the final output with his followers on his social media handle. He captioned the post:

You can watch the hilarious video below:

This is not the first time David Warner has used Allu Arjun's songs in his Instagram videos. He earlier swapped faces for a couple of the actor's hit songs and enthralled his fans. Warner also danced with his wife and kids to a couple of songs from the movie called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

David Warner will look to improve his performance with the bat in the second phase of IPL 2021

David Warner is currently at home taking a break from cricket after spending time in various bio-bubbles since last year. He will return to action in September for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the second phase of the IPL and look to put on a couple of match-winning knocks for his team.

Warner scored only 193 runs across six matches during the March leg of the tournament. His mixed returns with the bat forced the team management to drop him for the first time since he began playing for SRH. The management relieved him of his captaincy duties and chose Kane Williamson as the new skipper before the tournament was suspended in March.

Currently, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table. David Warner will be eager to perform well with the bat and make a difference in SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2021.

