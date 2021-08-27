Watch: David Warner wows fans with a video featuring Superstar Rajinikanth's song

Australian opener David Warner continues to wow his fans by producing hilarious content regularly on his official Instagram handle. The southpaw is already quite popular with Indian cricket enthusiasts due to his exploits with the bat in the IPL over the years.

Since the first lockdown last year, Warner's popularity in India has soared due to his face swap videos featuring regional Indian movie scenes and songs on Instagram.

In his latest post on Instagram, David Warner swapped his face Superstar Rajinikanth from a song in a super hit movie called 'Enthiran', which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead. He then shared the final output with his fans on his Instagram account. Warner captioned the post:

You can watch the hilarious video below:

It is not the first time David Warner has used Tamil songs to come up with hilarious content on Instagram. He earlier swapped faces for a couple of hit songs from movies by famous Tamil actors like Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay to enthrall his South Indian fans.

I'm expecting some big things from David Warner in the T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

During a recent conversation with former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy and Isa Guha on the ICC's official website, Dinesh Karthik gave his predictions for the upcoming T20 World Cup. UAE and Oman will host the mega event during October and November.

Dinesh Karthik prophesied that either David Warner or Rohit Sharma will end up being the best batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup and said:

"The best batter of this tournament will be a close call between Rohit Sharma and David Warner. Both of them open the innings. Both of them are solid players. I would put money on either one of them. Both are very hungry. Rohit Sharma and World Cups, they're synonymous. They just love each other. They find ways to help each other out. If India are to do well, he is somebody who needs to fire for them up top."

Dinesh Karthik added:

"David Warner hasn't played cricket for Australia for some time now. A hungry David Warner is a scary David Warner. He will come out all guns blazing. I'm expecting some big things from him."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar