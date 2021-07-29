Watch: David Warner wows his Indian fans by stepping into the shoes of a Tamil song

David Warner has become a fan favorite due to his exploits with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The Australian cricketer every now and then does something for his fans in India to bring a smile to their faces.

In his latest Instagram post, Warner swapped Thalapathy Vijay's face from a song in a Tamil movie called "Theri" and shared the output with his fans on the social media platform.

You can watch the hilarious video below:

Recently, David Warner is making similar kinds of videos to entertain his Indian fans while he is at home taking a much-needed break from bio bubble life. A while back he made one such video in which he swapped himself with Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi in a scene from a movie called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

David Warner will step back onto the field in September when he turns up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of the IPL. SRH management decided to appoint Kane Williamson as the skipper of SRH and relieved Warner of the leadership duties after the team's string of defeats in the first phase of the IPL in March.

Don't think SRH will build their team around David Warner in IPL 2022 Auction: Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim recently said while speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast that SRH management might release David Warner before the mega auction before IPL 2022 and build their team around young Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Saba Karim said:

"I think they'll only retain one or two players. Don't think they will build their team around David Warner. It could be that they might only retain Rashid Khan. He is an outstanding match-winner and is a good batter as well. Apart from that, I think they will build a new team."

"Their three-year cycle is over, they built a good team, they have some good core players - Kane Williamson, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan. They performed well for them. But I think they will pick a younger side next time."

