[Watch] DC cricketers teach Prithvi Shaw how to eat a mango without cutting it

Prithvi Shaw was recently captured being taught how to eat mangoes without cutting it by his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates.

DC social media shared a video where the Indian opener was seen smelling the fruit before asking his teammates how to have it without cutting it open.

The video was captioned as:

"The DC Camp teaching @prithvishaw how to eat a mango without cutting is all the content you need today 🥭😂 How was the experience, Shaw-stopper❓😋 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #DCAllAccess"

Later, Lalit Yadav was captured showing Shaw how to correctly eat a mango without opening it. Shaw was a quick study as he picked up the art soon enough.

He has been in good form this season, scoring 161 runs at an average of 40. His best score is 61 this season. Along with David Warner, DC have been blessed with a powerful opening pair.

"He is ridiculously skillful" - Shane Watson praises Prithvi Shaw

Former Australian all-rounder and new DC assistant coach Shane Watson has praised Shaw for his skills. Watson is in awe of the youngster's ability to take on the best bowlers across the globe.

Speaking on the Grade Cricketer podcast, Watson stated:

"Prithvi Shaw is...gosh, ridiculously skillful. The bowlers that he is facing - Bumrah, for example - he's just taking him apart. Just the skills he's got - freak. He is pretty outrageous."

DC captured an important win against the Kolkata Knight Riders int their last outing. They have two wins and two defeats in four games this season. The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore next at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

They are currently seventh in the IPL table with a net run rate of +0.476.

Edited by Diptanil Roy