[Watch] DC's Ashwin Hebbar aces a fielding drill during a practice session

Delhi Capitals' (DC) domestic player Ashwin Hebbar aced an interesting fielding drill during a practice session with the side.

Hebbar represents Andhra in Ranji cricket. The Capitals signed him at his base price of 20 lakhs at the mega-auction. The 26-year old opening batter is yet to make his debut for the Delhi Capitals.

DC recently gave fans a sneak peek of a fun fielding drill by sharing a short video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see Ashwin Hebbar hitting the target with precision from a distance, which leads to applause from his teammates.

The Capitals shared the following post and captioned it:

"Cheeteh ki chaal aur 𝐇𝐞𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫 ki nazar par sandeh nahi karte 🎯#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #DCOnThePitch | @theashdiary."

You can watch the reel below:

DC will next face KKR on April 10 in IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals started the new season with a triumph against Mumbai Indians. However, they have lost their subsequent matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals are currently seventh in the points table with two points.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will next face an in-form KKR team on April 10 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is DC's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 16, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 20, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar