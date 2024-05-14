[Watch] DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk dismissed for a duck as LSG's early plan works in the IPL 2024 clash  

Delhi Capitals (DC) explosive opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk had to depart for a two-ball duck after holing out to long-on in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14.

DC were put into bat first after losing the toss and it was up to Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk to steer the side to a good start. The latter was up against Arshad Khan, one of the multiple changes to the LSG bowling unit for today's encounter.

The left-arm pacer began with a couple of wides, then the opening batter proceeded to play and miss one of the first legal deliveries of the match. The field set was quite leg-side dominated with a deep square leg and a long on placed right from the word go.

The quite obvious plan worked as Fraser-McGurk tried to take on Arshad Khan straight down the ground, the very next delivery. However, the connection was not decent despite the glorious bat swing, and Naveen-ul-Haq claimed a comfortable catch.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

This marks the youngster's lowest score in his IPL career. This is the first time that he has failed to record double figures in the competition.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made his IPL debut against LSG in the reverse fixture

After coming in as an injury replacement, the away clash against LSG marked Jake Fraser-McGurk's maiden outing in the IPL. Batting at No.3 on that occasion, he had slammed 55 runs off 35 deliveries to help DC secure a crucial six-wicket win.

In the last contest against RCB, he was dismissed following an unfortunate run out while in the last home game, he had to depart after losing his wicket to a Ravichandran Ashwin full toss. Expectations were high from Fraser-McGurk in the must-win encounter at the venue where he has dominated all season. Before the clash against LSG, he aggregated 222 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 281.01.

Fraser-McGurk's early dismissal has had no impact on how DC have gone about their start in the innings. The duo of Abishek Porel and Shai Hope have taken the attack to reach the 50-run mark in just four overs.

