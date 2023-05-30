[WATCH] Deepak Chahar dances in the hotel lobby to celebrate CSK's 5th IPL win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar was seen celebrating in the hotel lobby on Monday, May 29. The Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

Soon after Ravindra Jadeja flicked one on the leg side off Mohit Sharma to hit the winning runs, the entire CSK contingent, including hordes of fans jumped into celebration. It continued even at the team hotel till late at night.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Chahar was seen dancing in the hotel lobby in the presence of his wife Jaya Bharadwaj.

Watch the clip here:

Speaking of the game, the Titans posted 214/4 in their 20 overs, riding on a breathtaking 96 from Sai Sudharsan. Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha also chipped in with a useful half-century.

It started raining soon and the revised target was 171 runs from 15 overs, with four overs of powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway went all guns blazing, scoring 52 in the powerplay. The game ebbed and flowed since then as Gujarat bounced back every time Chennai threatened to take the game away.

With 13 required off the final over, Mohit Sharma nailed four yorkers to bring the equation down to 10 needed off the last couple of deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja aced a six and a boundary from the final two balls to take CSK to glory.

"We knew we have to perform" - Deepak Chahar after CSK's win

Deepak Chahar had a sedate start to his IPL 2023 final, dropping a sitter of in-form Shubman Gill. However, he made it up with his bowling, picking up the crucial wicket of dangerous-looking Wriddhiman Saha.

Speaking at the end of the game to the host broadcaster, Chahar stressed the importance of performing well even if it was for one game.

"When you are playing, you just want to contribute," Chahar stated. "It was a simple plan. We knew we have to perform, even if it was just one game. We have to contribute to the team to win the final."

Overall, Deepak Chahar picked up 13 wickets in 10 games at an average of 22.85 and an economy rate of 8.74.

