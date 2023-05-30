Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and pacer Deepak Chahar have shared a great camaraderie over the years and the same was seen in a video after their IPL 2023 final.

After CSK's thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) Chahar asked Dhoni to sign an autograph on his jersey. Dhoni, in his own mischievous way, initially rejected to sign the autograph and that was apparently because Chahar had dropped an easy catch.

After this hilarious interaction, MS Dhoni finally signed Deepak Chahar's jersey. Here's the video:

MS Dhoni pampers me a lot: Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been quite vocal about how him and MS Dhoni have a strong friendship and how they bond together no matter whatever happens on the field. On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Chahar recalled a time when he was scolded by Dhoni for bowling two beamers, but later he also hugged him after the game.

On this, he stated:

"The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery. However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’."

Chahar further added:

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

CSK now have equalled the record for the most IPL titles with five to their name alongside the Mumbai Indians.

