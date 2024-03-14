[Watch] Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant hits stunning six in practice ahead of IPL 2024

Team India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make his much-awaited return to competitive cricket during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pant has joined the Delhi Capitals' (DC) preparatory camp and started training for his comeback season. The southpaw was recently seen sweating it out in the nets, where he faced some throwdowns.

A fan shared a video of Pant's net session on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, March 13. The dynamic batter can be seen hitting a flat six towards mid-wicket in the clip.

Rishabh Pant was ruled out of IPL 2023 and missed several crucial international assignments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup, due to the multiple injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Much to the delight of his fans, Pant has been declared fully fit ahead of IPL 2024. Delhi had a horrible season last year under David Warner, finishing at the penultimate position in the standings.

"I had to ensure I didn’t pity myself" - Rishabh Pant opens up on his road to recovery after accident

Rishabh Pant recently stated that he was gutted after being forced to stay away from the field for several months because of his injuries. However, he clarified that he made sure to not pity himself during the low phase.

Opening up on his thought process regarding his return, Pant told Times of India:

"I was sad because I was going through a very good time. But I had to ensure I didn’t pity myself. That’s how I was keeping myself sane. I don’t want to think that I am taking a fresh guard or I am making my debut all over again or I just had a break. I just want to feel how it is to be on the ground again. I need that feeling from within that I am just continuing with my career."

Delhi will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on March 23.