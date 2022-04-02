[Watch] MS Dhoni cuts cake on the 11th anniversary of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent celebrated India's iconic 2011 ODI World Cup victory on its 11th anniversary in the presence of MS Dhoni, who led Team India that fateful night.

The legendary wicket-keeper batter led the team from the front in 2011. Dhoni guided his side over the line with an unbeaten 91* to help India lift the prestigious ODI World Cup after 28 years.

The Chennai franchise gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations in the camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. MS Dhoni could be seen cutting a customized cake in the company of his teammates. CSK shared the following video and captioned it:

"Word of 7he day! Super fam celebrates the World cup 💛 memories with the Man himself! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 @britishempireofficial."

MS Dhoni comes back into form with the bat in IPL 2022

CSK have lost both games they have played so far in IPL 2022. Former skipper MS Dhoni's batting form was one of the positives for the side in those defeats. He scored 66 runs across two games at an astonishing strike rate of 150 and was unbeaten on both occasions.

Here is CSK's schedule for their remaining league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

