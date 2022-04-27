[Watch] "Don't drink and drive" - Shikhar Dhawan shares a hilarious video with PBKS teammates

Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a hilarious video with Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammates. The opener is known to light up social media platforms with funny videos.

Dhawan recently shared a video alongside teammates Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh. They gave an important social message but in a hilarious manner.

Sharing a short clip on his Instagram platform, Shikhar Dhawan wrote:

"Don’t drink and drive 😉😃."

All three cricketers were seen holding glasses while sitting inside the car. Dhawan jokingly stated in Punjabi that one shouldn't drink while driving because the drink can spill on the floor.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has been in decent form in the ongoing 15th edition of the cash-rich league. He has had a good start and is currently Punjab's highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has amassed 302 in eight outings at an average of 43.14, including two half-centuries.

"He should play T20 World Cup" - Mohammad Kaif on Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif recently stated that the veteran batter should be in the squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.

Kaif, who worked closely with Dhawan at Delhi Capitals, also added that the opening batter deserves to get a nickname for himself just like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Dhoni Thala hai, Kohli King hain aur Shikhar? 6000 IPL runs, delivering under pressure, he is T20 ka Khalifa. He should play T20 World Cup. Don't ask me where, if I was selector, I would tell you."

Meanwhile, Dhawan is expected to receive stiff competition from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who have raised the bar high in the shortest format of the game.

The cricketer from Delhi has scored 1759 runs in 68 T20I games at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of just over 125.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava