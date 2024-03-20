[Watch] "Don’t use that word" - Virat Kohli requests not to call him 'King' at the RCB unbox event ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently opened up that he does not like being called 'King' and requested to call him just by name. It was during the RCB Unbox event on Tuesday (March 19) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both men's and women's cricket teams of the franchise were at the event, attended by thousands of fans in the stands. The above-mentioned incident transpired when the host addressed Virat Kohli as 'King' while inviting him on to the stage.

Kohli had to pause for a couple of seconds before speaking as fans gave him a loud reception. The iconic cricketer revealed that he feels embarrassed when called 'King' and requested everyone to address him just as Virat.

A fan shared a video of it on X to give everyone a glimpse of the moment.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"It's really good to be back" - Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has been away from the field for the last couple of months due to personal reasons. He missed the five-match Test series against England during this time.

Kohli will now make his much-awaited comeback to the field with the upcoming IPL 2024, representing the RCB side. Expressing his excitement for returning to action during a recent conversation on RCB.tv, Virat Kohli said:

"It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season."

He continued:

"So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well."

RCB players reached Chennai on March 20 to commence preparations for the opening match of IPL 2024. They will face the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the curtain raiser on Friday (March 22) at the Chepauk Stadium.