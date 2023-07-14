[Watch] Dwayne Bravo shows his dance moves to Texas Super Kings fans in inaugural Major League Cricket

Dwayne Bravo on Friday, July 14, showed his dance moves to Texas Super Kings fans during their first-ever game of the inaugural Major League Cricket at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Texas, Dallas, on Thursday, July 13.

That came after the West Indies all-rounder took a superb catch at the wide long-on region near the boundary ropes to dismiss Sunil Narine off Mohammad Mohsin in the 12th over. As soon as Bravo took the catch, he came up with celebratory Caribbean-style dance moves.

As far as the performance is concerned, Bravo first scored an unbeaten 16 off just six deliveries, including two sixes to propel Texas Super Kings’ total to 181/6 after 20 overs. The speedster then returned with figures of 1/10 in his two overs.

Watch the video below:

Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs

In a battle between two IPL’s sister franchises, Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs on Thursday.

Asked to bat, David Miller and Devon Conway’s half-centuries helped Texas put on 181/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Miller scored 61 off 42 deliveries, including four sixes and two boundaries, while Conway hit 55 off just 37 deliveries, including one six and seven boundaries.

Mitchell Santner and Lahiru Milantha also chipped in with 21(14) and 17(14, respectively. Dwayne Bravo provided a late flourish with 16 off just six balls.

For LA Knight Riders, Ali Khan and Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets apiece, while Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa scalped one each.

In response, LA Knight Riders were bundled out for 112 in 14 overs. Andre Russell top scored with 55 off 34 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries before getting dismissed to Bravo, as other batters failed to deliver in the opening contest.

🎰 @StanMSD Champion Dance from DJ Bravo to start the Tournament!



Mohammad Mohsin emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Texas Super Kings, returning with figures of 4/8. Rusty Theron and Gerald Coetzee also scalped two wickets apiece. Calvin Savage and Bravo settled for one apiece.