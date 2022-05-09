[Watch] "Ekbaar jo maine commitment kar di" - PBKS cricketers enact famous Bollywood dialogues

Punjab Kings (PBKS) haven't had a great IPL 2022 campaign so far but the management is pulling every string to keep the cricketers motivated and stress-free.

The franchise recently shared a YouTube video in which the overseas cricketers can be seen taking part in a Bollywood dialogue challenge, where they had to repeat the one-liners. The cricketers looked in good spirits, coming from a five-day break.

PBKS captioned the video as:

"Have you ever wondered how our Kings would sound delivering Bollywood dialogues? Shashi is here to show us! Watch how she gets our Kings to make their Bollywood debut. #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @Shashi Dhiman."

The video started with the all-rounder from England, Benny Howell, who was given a dialogue from the iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Howell had to say, 'Bade bade deshon mein aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.'

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis hilariously got confused with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan as his teammate. However, he managed to repeat the dialogue - 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,' properly.

Next in line was the Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada. The right-arm fast bowler delivered a dialogue from Salman's film, Wanted - 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di fir main apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta.'

The last on the line was the hard-hitting all-rounder from West Indies, Odean Smith. He perfectly imitated a dialogue from a Sunny Deol-starrer film - 'Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh.'

PBKS languish at 7th in IPL 2022 points table

Mayank Agarwal and Co. have had a start-stop campaign so far in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. They had a bright start to the season but lost the plot as the competition progressed.

They are currently placed seventh in the points table with five wins in 11 matches. They will have to win all their remaining matches to remain in contention for a playoffs spot.

PBKS will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last three league games.

