[Watch] Evin Lewis takes a screamer to dismiss KKR's Rinku Singh off the penultimate ball of chase

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricketer Evin Lewis produced arguably the best catch of IPL 2022 to help his team pull off an emphatic win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

With 21 runs needed off the final over, KKR batter Rinku Singh unleashed carnage against Marcus Stoinis. The youngster from Uttar Pradesh struck a boundary, then smashed two sixes and ran a double to bring the equation to three runs off the last two balls.

Stoinis, who was under the pump, bowled a wide delivery and Rinku tried to hit the ball over the extra cover fielder. However, the southpaw didn't get his timing right. At one point, it looked like the ball would fall in between the two fielders, but Evin Lewis sprinted from the backward point region and stretched his left-hand to grab a screamer. The West Indian kept his calm under pressure to pull off one of the best catches of the season.

The catch left everyone in the Lucknow dugout baffled. Marcus Stoinis also couldn't believe his eyes and sat for a couple of minutes in complete disbelief.

The catch changed the complexion of the game as it brought a new batter in Umesh Yadav on strike. With two runs needed off the final ball, Stoinis aced a perfect yorker to win the game for his side.

Previously, the Super Giants had posted 210 runs, riding on Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 140 at a strike rate of 200, including 10 boundaries and sixes each.

"We're giving him Man of the Match" - Marcus Stoinis on Evin Lewis catch

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar Just give Evin Lewis the Man of the Match. Just give Evin Lewis the Man of the Match.

The Australian all-rounder was also a relieved man after he managed to defend 21 runs in the final over of the match to hand his side a crucial win.

Reacting to an outstanding catch from Lewis, Stoinis stated that they are playing to give the 'Player of the Match' award to the Caribbean batter.

Speaking at the end of the match, Marcus Stoinis said:

"For a second, I don't think he knew it was going to him (Lewis). I can't believe he put a hand out and it stuck. We're giving him Man of the Match (for the catch). He was chilling the whole game, looking forward to batting and then pulled out a one-handed blinder. That's the game."

With this victory, the Lucknow franchise became the second team after Gujarat Titans to confirm their playoff berth.

