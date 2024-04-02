[Watch] Faf du Plessis takes yet another incredible catch to send back Ayush Badoni for a duck during RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has made a reputation for being a livewire in the field over the years and has taken some acrobatic catches. He added another one to the collection during the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 2.

Ayush Badoni was new to the crease and was itching to get a big shot right away as it was the backend of LSG's innings. Yash Dayal bowled a slower delivery into the pitch and away from Badoni's hitting arc. The batter tried to get closer to the delivery to flat-bat it over the covers, but couldn't quite middle it.

The ball lobbed over the short covers, but Faf du Plessis followed the trajectory and put a fine dive to complete a brilliant catch. The RCB skipper himself was thrilled with the catch and got a warm hug from Glenn Maxwell.

Here's the video of the catch that saw Badoni departing for a duck:

The wicket made further dents into Lucknow's momentum as at one point, they seemed to be targeting to finish with a 200+ score. Dayal was economical once again as he finished with figures of 1/24 from his four overs.

RCB fought back well after Quinton de Kock's carnage

South African opener Quinton de Kock got LSG off to a cracking start and kept going throughout his innings of 81 off 56 balls. He smashed eight fours and five sixes. Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with a handy cameo of 24(15) and LSG seemed to be ready to shift gears in the final five overs.

However, the hosts fought back by sending both the set batters back to the pavilion. Maxwell (2/23) dismissed Marcus Stoinis while Reece Topley got De Kock's scalp. Nicholas Pooran's 40-run blitz at the end allowed the Super Giants to stretch their score to 181/5 after Bengaluru's fightback.