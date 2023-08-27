[Watch] Fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet after meeting the legendary player, poses for a beautiful selfie

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the biggest players to have played the game of cricket. The former India captain rarely uses social media but has a crazy fan following in the country.

Despite coming from a modest background, the 42-year-old led India to three ICC trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy – India’s last ICC title. The veteran is also known for his cool and calm demeanor, which makes him stand apart.

On Sunday, August 27, one of MS Dhoni’s fans' dreams came true when she met the legend in person.

In a video shared by a user on X (previously known as Twitter), the fan can be seen touching Dhoni’s feet. The duo also posed together for a beautiful selfie.

On the professional front, Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares words of wisdom from MS Dhoni ahead of Asian Games

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Indian captain for the Asian Games, has shared words of wisdom from MS Dhoni ahead of the T20 tournament. He said that the veteran has always spoken about the importance of taking one game at a time. He said:

“I think leadership role is a very complicated thing, to be honest. What Mahi bhai always says is to take it one game at a time. Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who watches social media and hears about what anyone is saying about me.”

He added:

“I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends.”

The 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

With Rahul Dravid set to be busy for the ODI World Cup, NCA head VVS Laxman will reportedly join the second-string squad as head coach in China.