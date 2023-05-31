[Watch] Fans cheer loudly for MS Dhoni at Ahmedabad airport as he leaves the city after leading CSK to their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni received a rousing reception from fans at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday (May 30) as he left the city.

The legendary captain lifted his fifth IPL trophy on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling summit clash of IPL 2023 last night. MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck in the chase but left his mark in the first innings with a trademark lightning-quick stumping, which sent the orange cap winner Shubman Gill to the pavilion.

With the win, Dhoni equaled Rohit Sharma as the captain with the most IPL titles (five). Under his inspired leadership, the Super Kings won IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and this year.

Dhoni was spotted at the Airport on Tuesday evening as he was departing the city with his wife and daughter. His fans noticed him and went on to shower their love by cheering for him joyfully.

You can watch the video below:

He can touch mud and convert it into gold: Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on MS Dhoni after CSK trumped GT to win IPL 2023.

He pointed out that Gujarat Titans had star performers like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Rashid Khan, who have been leading performers in the whole tournament but lost against Dhoni's CSK in the final.

Chopra said:

"Think about it, Orange Cap - Shubman Gill, the top three wicket-takers in the tournament are from Gujarat - Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan, but who has the trophy, that's the beauty of MS Dhoni and the Chennai franchise. He can touch mud and convert it into gold."

About the final moments of the match, he added:

"Mohit Sharma executed excellent yorkers off the first four balls of the final over but 10 were required off the last two and they were scored. Ravindra Jadeja hits a straight six and then a four and won them the match. This was something special."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes