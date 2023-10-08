[Watch] Former Indian captain MS Dhoni takes a jetty for shooting 

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted enjoying a jetty ride. The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was the last time Dhoni was on the cricket field.

It was a triumphant moment as he lifted the IPL trophy with his beloved CSK side for a record-equalling fifth time. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have also won the IPL trophy on five occasions.

Dhoni played with a knee issue throughout the season but still managed to make an impact with cameos in the batting department. As always, he was invaluable for CSK with his astute captaincy and wicket-keeping.

A fan took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a video to give a glimpse of MS Dhoni's recent jetty ride. Dhoni was recently spotted with actor Ram Charan, as they are reportedly shooting together for an advertisement.

Suresh Raina feels Suryakumar Yadav can be as impactful as MS Dhoni in death overs

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina recently opined that Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to emulate MS Dhoni's finishing role in the current Indian side during the World Cup. In a discussion on Sports Tak, Raina said:

"If anyone can make a huge impact in the death overs apart from MS Dhoni, then it's Suryakumar Yadav."

Raina also felt that India has a strong opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Raina went on to predict that they would win the hearts of people like the legendary pairs of Sachin-Sehwag and Sachin-Ganguly. He continued:

"Shubman Gill will be India's strongest card. He has been in stunning form and has figured out how he needs to play in ODIs. He has spent some time with Virat and is batting with Rohit Sharma, who has hit double centuries. Gill has also hit a double century. Gill and Rohit's pair will win the hearts of people, just like Sachin-Sehwag and Sachin-Ganguly did in the past."

He concluded by giving his predictions for the World Cup.

"India, New Zealand, Australia, and England. I would also want to add Afghanistan and South Africa as wildcard entries. The World Cup will be played across 10 venues for around 45 days. Considering the months in which they are playing, it will be challenging for the fast bowlers. This is why I believe one more team from the subcontinent, apart from India, can do very well."

