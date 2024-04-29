[Watch] Glenn Maxwell silences fans at Narendra Modi Stadium after RCB beat GT in IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell was spotted silencing the Ahmedabad crowd with a finger on his lips gesture after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 28. Maxwell followed his Australian compatriot Pat Cummins' lead of silencing the home audience.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup Final against India, Australian captain Pat Cummins famously said that he would love to silence a crowd of 120,000 fans in Ahmedabad. He fulfilled his promise as the Aussies beat the Men in Blue on home turf, and since then, fans have labeled him as the man who silences home fans.

Last evening in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. They chased down the 201-run target with 24 balls to spare. RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was waiting to bat next, but Will Jacks and Virat Kohli sealed the deal for the visitors with an unbeaten 166-run partnership.

In the closing moments of the match, Maxwell gestured towards the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium to remain silent. A fan shared the video on X. You can watch the clip here:

Maxwell made his return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing squad last evening. He didn't get a chance to bat, but the all-rounder bowled three overs and returned with figures of 1/28.

Glenn Maxwell was not the only one to do the silence gesture in IPL 2024 yesterday

It was a double-header Sunday in IPL 2024 yesterday. After the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, the action moved to Chennai for a battle between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Home side CSK successfully avenged their previous loss against SRH with a 78-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Pat Cummins is the captain of the Hyderabad-based franchise. To give it back to the Aussie, the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium kept their fingers on their lips, subtly telling Cummins and Co. to remain silent.

