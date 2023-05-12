[WATCH] GT players Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Odean Smith play gully cricket in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Titans (GT) players Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Odean Smith recently played gully cricket with fans on the streets of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Rashid has been in great form with the ball for his side in IPL 2023. He has picked up 19 wickets from 11 matches and is currently third in the purple cap race, which is headed by fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 21 scalps.

In his maiden IPL stint, Noor Ahmad has put on a couple of impressive performances for the defending champions. He has picked up 11 wickets from seven games. Odean Smith, on the other hand, is yet to play a game in IPL 2023 so far.

Gujarat Titans took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of their players' activities off the field. In it, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Odean Smith engaged themselves in playing cricket on the streets of Gandhinagar with fans. GT captioned the video:

"𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐭. 𝐆𝐮𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐬! Here's Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Odean Smith surprising some cricket lovers on the streets of Gandhinagar! Thank you Naeem Amin for capturing this lovely moment and making it memorable for our #TitansFAM! #AavaDe #TATAIPL 2023 #iplonreels @rashidkhan_19 @noor_ahmad_15"

You can watch the video below:

After a victorious campaign last year, the Hardik Pandya-led side have dominated the league phase so far and are on the verge of sealing an IPL 2023 playoffs spot.

GT currently hold the pole position in the points table with 16 points from 11 games. They will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

GT's schedule for remaining matches in IPL 2023

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, Mumbai.

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad.

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru.

