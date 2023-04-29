[WATCH] GT vice-captain Rashid Khan gives fans autographs at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2023 clash against KKR

Gujarat Titans (GT) ace spinner Rashid Khan interacted with his fans at Eden Gardens during a recent practice session and offered them autographs.

The GT contingent are currently in Kolkata for their IPL 2023 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two sides will square off in the 39th league match of the season this afternoon (April 29).

In the previous match between the two sides earlier this month, Rinku Singh played a blinder, hitting five sixes in the final over to win the match for KKR.

GT gave fans a glimpse of the players' activities ahead of their match with the Knight Riders by sharing a short video. In it, Rashid Khan can be seen giving autographs to his fans. The post was captioned:

"TitansFAM in Eden: 𝘿𝙞𝙡 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣, 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙝𝙤 𝙂𝙖𝙮𝙖! 🥹🤩💙 #KKRvGT | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 | #IPLonReels"

You can watch the video below:

"I think it's going to be a battle of spin" - Aakash Chopra ahead of KKR vs GT clash in IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra previewed the match between Kolkata and Gujarat in a recent video on his official YouTube channel. He opined that it would be a battle between the spin departments of both teams.

Aakash Chopra also feels that KKR is overly dependent on their spin trio, as their pacers have failed to perform well this season so far. He said:

"I think it's going to be a battle of spin. Both sides will bowl a lot of spin. Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine - these three spinners. I don't see the Kolkata team doing much fast bowling and in any case, their fast bowling has not been that good."

He added:

"Their (KKR's) batting order is finally looking settled where you will see Jason Roy opening alongside N Jagadeesan. Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh - that's the kind of batting lineup that they have. Andre Russell is still not firing but he isn't getting much opportunity."

Do you agree with Chopra's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes