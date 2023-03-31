[Watch] Gujarat Titans star batter Kane Williamson suffers an injury while fielding against CSK in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson injured himself while fielding at the boundary in the season opener of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The GT franchise brought him at his base price of 2 crores at the mini-auction in December after Sunrisers Hyderabad released him.

The Kiwi batter made his debut for Gujarat Titans today in the first match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK were asked to bat first after losing the toss. While trying to save a six in the 13th over, Kane Williamson timed his jump well and got hold of the ball and saved two runs for his side. However, he landed awkwardly and unfortunately hurt his right knee in the process. Williamson looked in immense pain right after landing and had to be carried off the field.

Such a tragic end to an exceptionally remarkable effort.

Ruturaj Gaikwad guides CSK to 178/7 in the first innings

It was a one-man show for CSK in the first innings of the IPL opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 off 50 balls) was on a different level as most other batters struggled at the other end. Only Moeen Ali (23) in the powerplay and MS Dhoni (14*) in the last over hit fluently apart from him.

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets apiece for the Gujarat Titans as they restricted CSK to 178/7 on a decent batting surface. Speaking after the conclusion of the first innings, Moeen Ali said:

"It is a score which is great to have. Disappointed, we should have scored 15-20 more. (On the pitch) Ruturaj was outstanding and he made the wicket look amazingly good. It was a decent pitch, once you take the first 5-6 balls. Chennai's support has always been incredible and when I was batting, the noise was perhaps the loudest I have ever heard."

