[Watch] Gujarat Titans star Rashid Khan joins training ahead of IPL 2022

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan has joined the Gujarat Titans' (GT) training ahead of IPL 2022 slated to commence on March 26 (Saturday). The Titans shared a short video of the Afghan superstar in training.

Rashid had a good stint with both the bat and the ball during the practice session and looked all set for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

The Gujarat franchise captioned the video as:

"Rashid Khan is ready for the ʙɪɢ ᴛᴏᴜʀɴᴀᴍᴇɴᴛ #Aavade #SeasonOfFirsts #TATAIPL."

The 23-year-old cricketer also had discussions with skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Gary Kirsten.

The Gujarat Titans had to shell ₹15 crore to acquire the services of Rashid Khan in the pre-draft after he parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rashid looked extremely elated after his first training session with the new group. Speaking in a video shared by the franchise, the celebrated leg-spinner said:

"It was pretty good. Firstly, it was my first training after couple of weeks. Since the Bangladesh series, I haven't done much. But now back with the team. It's a new team with new guys. So far, so good and enjoyed my bowling, batting. Looking forward to the competition to start."

Rashid, who is a regular face in T20 franchise cricket, will hope to replicate his form from previous years as Gujarat look to make their debut season memorable.

"I am looking forward to be more engaged" - Rashid Khan

Rashid, who attained success playing for the Hyderabad franchise, is excited to shoulder more responsibilities in the new side.

He added:

"It's always good to meet new guys, know them, know their culture and how they are. It's always exciting to meet new faces and share your experiences. It's very good for my future as well. So, I am looking forward to be more engaged with the team and to enjoy each other's company. That's something which is most important and ready for the tournament."

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava