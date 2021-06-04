[Watch] Harbhajan Singh displays his cooking skills by making 'Chole'

Harbhajan Singh recently took to Instagram to showcase some of his cooking skills. The Indian spinner cooked a popular north Indian dish called 'Chole'.

Harbhajan is first seen putting some chopped onions into the pan before adding tomatoes and spices to finish it off with boiled Chole. You can watch the clip here:

The 40-year-old was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the IPL, which was suspended after breaches inside various teams' bio-bubbles.

The off-spinner had joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a mini auction earlier this year. Harbhajan played three games for KKR but failed to pick up a wicket for the franchise. Skipper Eoin Morgan used the veteran spinner for only seven overs over the course of three games.

With the second phase of the IPL likely to resume in September in the UAE, it remains to be seen whether Harbhajan Singh can make an impact for the Kolkata franchise. KKR had a torrid time in IPL 2021, winning just twice in their opening seven games.

Harbhajan Singh didn't get a chance to play at KKR's home ground in Kolkata

With the first phase of the IPL 2021 taking place at neutral venues, Harbhajan Singh failed to get a chance to play on the hallowed turf of Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR. The veteran spinner has achieved a lot of success playing at the ground.

In seven Test matches in Kolkata, Harbhajan Singh has snared 46 wickets at an average of just under 22, including six five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul. The spinner caught the imagination of Indian cricket fans by taking 13 wickets in the historic match against Australia in 2001 where India won after following on.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee