[Watch] Hardik Pandya flaunts special Gujarat Titans gift from entrepreneur Veer Pahariya

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya recently flaunted his new customised pendant gifted by entrepreneur Veera Pahariya.

Hardik led the Titans to the illustrious IPL 2022 title in their maiden appearance. Gujarat thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 to lift the prestigious trophy.

A few days after leading his team to the title, the 28-year-old was seen showing off his new possession. Hardik shared a short clip on his Instagram story to give fans a glimpse of his Gujarat Titans-based pendant.

The Baroda cricketer led the team from the front throughout the season. He scored 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27, including four half-centuries. The talismanic all-rounder also scalped eight wickets at an economy of 7.28 runs per over.

Hardik starred with both bat and ball in the summit clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He picked up three crucial wickets before chipping in with 34 runs to set up the run chase for his side. His performance won him the 'Player of the Match' in the final.

"I am going to give it everything I have" - Hardik Pandya wants to win World Cup for India

Hardik Pandya last featured for India in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 (Credit: Getty Images)

After winning IPL 2022, Hardik has set his eyes on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.

After a poor campaign in the global T20 event last year, the all-rounder is ready to give his all to win the elusive title for India. The Men in Blue haven't won the title since 2007.

Addressing reporters after the win, Hardik said:

"Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens. I am going to give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy, to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most."

Hardik, who last featured for India in the T20 World Cup last year, is all set to make a comeback in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The bilateral series is slated to commence on June 9 in Delhi.

