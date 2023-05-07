[WATCH] Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya embrace each other and have a heartfelt interaction ahead of GT vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

It was an emotional moment for brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya as they walked onto the field as captains of their franchises in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7.

With KL Rahul ruled out of the season due to injury, Krunal took over the reins of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side for the rest of the season.

LSG is squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 51st match of IPL 2023 this afternoon. It was also the first instance of two brothers leading teams against each other in the lucrative T20 league. It was extra special for the Pandya household as the match was being played in Ahmedabad.

LSG captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. After the toss, Hardik Pandya embraced his elder brother and shared an emotional moment with him.

You can watch it in the video below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the



#GTvLSG The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad.Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the #TATAIPL The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad.Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the #TATAIPL #GTvLSG https://t.co/Zvh2kRRjwN

Our father would've been very proud: Hardik Pandya ahead of LSG vs GT clash

Speaking at the toss, GT captain Hardik Pandya revealed that his father would have been proud to witness both his son's leading IPL franchises against each other. He reckoned that it was an emotional day for his family members and also confusing as to which team they should support.

Hardik said:

"Obviously a very big thing and a very emotional day. Our father would've been very proud. He used to dream of this. This is something which is happening for the first time. Tonight is the first time when they are not sure which team to support.

He added:

"Big game's gonna come here as well. It's just about expressing ourselves and not worrying about the result. The fear of losing might creep in. We need to go out there and play cricket instead of worrying about losing. That is something that I experienced as well and have spoken to the team about."

At the time of writing, the Titans were well-placed at 202/2 in 18 overs with Shubman Gill and David Miller in the middle.

Poll : 0 votes