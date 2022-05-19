[Watch] Hardik Pandya's bat flies out of his hands while attempting a slog sweep against RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya's bat flew out of his hands while trying to play a big shot against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The incident took place in the tenth over of the match when Hardik tried to dispatch Glenn Maxwell to the stands. It was a full delivery from the RCB all-rounder that came back in. Hardik Pandya unleashed a slog sweep and in the process, lost his bat. The bat flew all the way to the square-leg region.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old all-rounder has looked in superb touch with the bat. Hardik has been short of runs in the last few games and will look to get a big score under his belt.

Reeling at 109/3 after 14 overs, Gujarat Titans will hope Hardik Pandya and David Miller put on a massive partnership to end the innings on a high.

RCB bounce back after Wriddhiman Saha's brisk start

The veteran wicket-keeper batter helped Gujarat get off to a flying start after they opted to bat first. The Titans accumulated 20 runs in the first two overs before Josh Hazlewood drew first blood, dismissing Shubman Gill thanks to a brilliant one-handed stunner from Glenn Maxwell.

Matthew Wade, who has had an average season so far, scored 16 runs off 13 balls before he got out to a contentious LBW call. Reeling at 38/2, Hardik Pandya joined Wriddhiman Saha. The duo added some quick runs before a brilliant throw from RCB captain Faf du Plessis ended Saha's stay in the middle.

Since then, Hardik and Miller have added crucial runs to keep Gujarat in line for a big finish. At the time of writing, Gujarat are well placed at 122/3 in 16 overs with four overs to play. Hardik is unbeaten at 37 runs while Miller is at the other end with 34 runs under his belt.

