[Watch] Hardik Pandya spends some fun time with son Agastya in MI camp

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya recently spent some quality time with his son Agastya Pandya at the team camp. Hardik is currently in Mumbai along with the MI contingent preparing for their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royal (RR).

The two teams will square off in the 14th match of the season at Wankhede Stadium tonight (April 1). MI lost both their matches and are at the bottom of the points table at the moment. On the contrary, RR won both matches and currently occupies the third spot in the table.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X handle and shared a video today to give fans a glimpse of Hardik Pandya's fun moments with his 3-year-old son im team camp. They captioned the post:

"Just a little boy having fun with his dad #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvRR

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Get Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra's suggestion to Hardik Pandya ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently advised MI captain Hardik Pandya to give the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah as it could maximize their chances of taking RR's top-order wickets in the powerplay.

He also felt that a big knock from Rohit Sharma at the top would ease pressure on Hardik. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the MI vs RR IPL 2024 game and said:

"A big knock from Rohit Sharma and the pressure on Pandya the captain will be released slightly. Hardik Pandya the captain is once again the player in focus. Get Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the new ball because you need to get at least two among Jos Butter, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson out in the first six overs. So will he give the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah?"

Chopra continued:

"Will he use the bowlers slightly better? Will he play Luke Wood or show confidence in whoever he plays? Will he not get a spinner to bowl the last over? Hardik Pandya the batter - everyone else scored at a strike rate of 200-250 in the last match, so he was criticized a lot that he played very slowly. Sometimes you get stuck."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.