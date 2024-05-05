[Watch] Harshal Patel cleans up MS Dhoni for golden duck in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ace pacer Harshal Patel dismissed Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) MS Dhoni for a golden duck in the two sides' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5). It was the first time Dhoni was dismissed by a bowler this season after getting run out in the last game.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of the Super Kings' innings. Harshal Patel bowled an off-cutter on the stumps that dipped in on Dhoni, who tried to put his bat down but the ball went past him to crash onto the off-stump.

Interestingly, Harshal didn't celebrate the wicket but PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta was over the moon. The medium pacer dismissed Shardul Thakur with a similar delivery.

Harshal shared how he got the better of Dhoni and Thakur in the penultimate over of the Super Kings innings. The 33-year-old said in the mid-match show:

"It's all about the feel of that delivery (slower one). More you bowl the better you get. Most batters don't pick it. Have been practicing in the nets, and when it comes out it gives you great results."

CSK post 168-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 match

A clinical batting display from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK post 167/9 against PBKS in 20 overs. Jadeja scored 43 runs off 26 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and three boundaries. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 32 (21) and 30 (19), respectively.

Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar emerged as the leading wicket-takers, bagging three wickets apiece for Punjab, while Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets and skipper Sam Curran picked up one.

In response, PBKS were 2/0 after 1 over, with Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh at the crease.

Punjab will look to continue their winning momentum after beating the Super Kings by seven wickets in their last game. They are eighth in the points table with four wins in 10 matches. On the other hand, CSK have five wins in 10 matches.

