[Watch] Harshal Patel gives a live performance at the RCB Unbox event

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel gave a live performance at the 'Unbox' event on Sunday, March 26, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of IPL 2023, RCB organized an 'Unbox' event to engage with their fans as the team will soon be playing at their home ground for the first time since 2019. Iconic RCB players like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers also graced the event and interacted with the fans in attendance.

Players in the squad also had their first full-fledged practice session this afternoon, with spectators cheering on from the stands. The franchise also arranged some live performances for the fans. Bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel showcased his guitar skills at the event by performing for the crowd.

You can watch his performance below:

RCB repurchased Harshal Patel with a hefty paycheck of ₹10.75 crore during the IPL 2022 mega auction and retained him for this season. After his purple cap-winning campaign in IPL 2021, Harshal picked up 19 wickets from 15 matches last season and performed well for his side.

"Their pace bowling has depth"- Sanjay Manjrekar rates RCB pacers Harshal Patel and co. highly ahead of IPL 2023

Harshal Patel and co. might end RCB's wait for their maiden IPL title

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently previewed the RCB squad. He reckons that they have decent depth and backup options available in the pace bowling department.

There are clouds of uncertainty over the availability of Josh Hazlewood due to injury. Manjrekar feels that RCB has a great fallback option in Reece Topley if Hazlewood misses a few games.

Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar said:

“Their pace bowling has depth. Even if Hazlewood is not fit, then they have Topley. In spin, they have Wanindu Hasaranga. They have Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. Their bowling is perfect and even Maxwell can bowl. In this IPL, according to me, the best bowling attack belongs to RCB and that is their combined x-factor."

The Bengaluru-based side is yet to win the coveted IPL trophy. With a very capable bowling attack, this year could see them end the drought.

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes