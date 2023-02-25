[Watch] "Hitting them like fire crackers"- Prithvi Shaw smacks a magnificent shot in DC's IPL 2023 camp

Prithvi Shaw looked in fine touch ahead of IPL 2023 in a brief video clip shared by Delhi Capitals on their Instagram story. The right-handed batter is attending DC's pre-season camp ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals have organized a training session for their IPL 2023 squad members. Along with Prithvi Shaw, the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed were also present.

DC shared a five-second clip from Shaw's net session, where the batter can be seen playing a big shot towards the leg side. The franchise captioned the video as follows:

"Prithvi Shaw hitting them like (fire crackers emoji)."

Prithvi Shaw will hold the key to Delhi Capitals' success in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals suffered a huge blow ahead of IPL 2023 as their skipper Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the tournament because of an accident. In his absence, David Warner will reportedly captain DC, with all-rounder Axar Patel being his deputy.

Shaw will be one of the key players for the side. The former India U-19 captain has been a part of the Delhi-based franchise since the 2018 edition of the league. DC even retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Shaw formed a great partnership with David Warner at the top of the order in 2022. The two openers will have more responsibility on their shoulders this year, with Rishabh Pant being unavailable.

Even the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav and Ripal Patel will have the onus of stepping up and delivering the goods for the team in the batting department this year.

